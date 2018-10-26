Beggars’ Nights scheduled across county

PREBLE COUNTY — There are plenty of opportunities for trick-or-treating for young ghosts and goblins next week.

Beggars’ night activities across Preble County began Thursday, with the annual event in Lakengren. Other communities’ activities are scheduled for either Tuesday, Oct. 30, or Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Those communities with Beggars’ Night scheduled for Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m. include Camden, Eaton and Gratis.

Children in Verona, West Alexandria, and West Manchester can trick-or-treat on Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m.

In West Elkton, Beggars’ Night is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Children in Eldorado and Lewisburg can trick-or-treat on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6-7:30 p.m., while New Paris families can enjoy the activity on Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m.