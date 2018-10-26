Nominations sought for Preble County Chamber of Commerce annual awards

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce has several activities planned for the busy autumn season.

Award nomination period open

October also opens the nomination period for the PC Chamber’s annual awards. On Friday, Dec. 7, the Preble County Chamber of Commerce will honor the nominees and award winners selected, during our 37th annual Awards Dinner & Holiday Gala. As you found out last year, this event is about the people, businesses, and organizations who make Preble County proud. Awards to be given this year include: Outstanding Corporate Citizen of the Year, Outstanding Small Business Citizen of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Outstanding Agribusiness of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Community Improvement Award, Distinguished Service Award, Non-Profit Innovation Award and the Ray Potter Legacy Award. Nomination forms for each category are available at www.preblecountyohio.com and at the Chamber office, located at 122 W. Decatur St. in Eaton. Each form includes details regarding the criteria for selecting each award. Deadline for nominations is Thursday, Nov. 1.

State of the Nation Breakfast

Preble County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first State of the Nation Breakfast Event on Tuesday, Oct. 30, from 7:30-9 a.m., featuring U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson. Congressman Warren Davidson will share his presentation on the State of the Nation, as those who attend enjoy a breakfast buffet from Charlotte’s Catering. The event will be held at L&M Products, 1407 N. Barron St., Eaton. Admission/breakfast is free for Preble County Chamber members, $10 for non-members. Register online at www.preblecountyohio.com, or call 937-456-4949 to RSVP.

