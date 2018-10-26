News briefs

State of the Nation Breakfast

Preble County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first State of the Nation Breakfast Event on Tuesday, Oct. 30, from 7:30-9 a.m., featuring U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson. Congressman Warren Davidson will share his presentation on the State of the Nation, as those who attend enjoy a breakfast buffet from Charlotte’s Catering. The event will be held at L&M Products, 1407 N. Barron St., Eaton. Admission/breakfast is free for Preble County Chamber members, $10 for non-members. Register online at www.preblecountyohio.com, or call 937-456-4949 to RSVP.

Crafter’s Retreat in Eaton

Boy Scout Troop 78 is hosting a Crafter’s Retreat on Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Eaton First Church of the Nazarene, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Scrapbookers, quilters, card makers and anyone else who enjoys crafting are encouraged to attend. Crafters will be provided a table, access to outlets, three meals, snacks and beverages. Boy Scouts will be available to help with unloading supplies and meal service. All proceeds support scouts in attending summer camp, outdoor activities and high adventure trips. Registration is $30. Contact Kelly Rose at 937-336-4800 for additional information.

Eaton Community Schools BOE

The Eaton Community Schools Board of Education will meet in special session on Monday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m., at Hollingsworth-East Elementary, 506 Aukerman St., Eaton, for a work session for board members to receive Google training.

Pork Festival meeting

The annual meeting of the Preble County Pork Festival will be held Thursday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m., at the Preble County Fairgrounds, 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton, in Bruner Arena. At such time, in addition to the annual meeting agenda, the election of board members to represent Harrison, Monroe, Twin and Washington townships will take place.

Road closure

The Preble County Engineer’s Office has reported Stotler Road, between boxes 691-738, beginning at U.S. 35 and ending at Lexington-Salem Road, will be closed for approximately five weeks, through Friday, Nov. 9, for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted.

CCLBOE meeting change

The College Corner Local Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 12, has been changed to Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 5:45 p.m.

PSWCD Records Commission mtg.

The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District Records Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 21, at 8 a.m. at the Preble SWCD Office, 1651 N. Barron St, Eaton. The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss proper public records disposal in accordance with Ohio Law. This meeting will be open to the public. For more information, contact Preble SWCD at 937-456-5159.

Camden book available

The Camden Archives has written another book in celebration of the village’s bicentennial titled “Restaurants, Hotels, Taverns and Boarding Houses of Camden, Ohio 1818- 2018.” The book is now available for purchase for $20. It may be purchased at the Camden Archives Room, 56 W. Central Avenue, the Camden Village Office, 56 W. Central Avenue, or the Camden Library at 104 S. Main Street. All proceeds go to the Camden Archives.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exception is the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.

TVCLSD financial statement available

The fiscal year 2016 and 2017 Audit Report and fiscal year 2018 General Purpose External Financial Statements in a Modified Cash Basis for the Twin Valley Community Local School District are complete and on file in the TVCLSD Treasurer’s Office. Both are available for review upon request. The Treasurer’s Office is located in the Twin Valley Community Local School District’s Office, 100 Education Drive, West Alexandria, OH 45381.

Tornado siren testing

Monthly testing of tornado sirens countywide will be done on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.