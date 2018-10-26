District Library plans activities

Repeating/Special Programs

African Penguin Visit: Wave on Wheels

Do you want a penguin to waddle around you? To learn about everything about penguins? If so, then this is the program for you! The Wave on Wheels foundation at the Newport Aquarium will be bringing a live African Penguin to visit us at the library!

Registration is required for this program. You can register for this free event beginning October 15th at the library branch where you plan to attend. Upon registration, you will receive a ticket which you must bring with you to this event. Seating is limited.

Wave on Wheels will be visiting the following branches:

• New Paris (Held at St. Paul United Methodist – 301 E. Main St. New Paris, Ohio): Nov 5 at 5 p.m.

•West Alexandria Branch: Nov. 10 at 11 a.m.

•Eaton Branch: Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.

•Camden Branch: Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.

Maker Space Open Hours

Maker Space Open Hours: Every Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Maker Space is a room full of new technology with open access to all ages. All equipment and assistance is free. Bring your own consumables, such as fabric and paper. Some materials can be purchased for a fee. Other dates and times available by appointment. Ask questions, or make an appointment by contacting youthservices@preblelibrary.org or calling 937-456-5478.

Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program. Snacks and prizes provided.

• Oct. 31: Black & White Halloween

Monthly Teen Book Club (grades 6-12)

Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session. Sign up in advance to receive a free copy of the book to read before the program! The Teen Book Club novel for September will be Midnight at the Electric by Jodi Lynn Anderson.

LEGO Club (school-age children)

Our LEGO Club meets on the last Monday of the month at 4:00 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: come in and build, complete challenges, and just have fun! Children can build with the library’s LEGO collection. If you bring LEGOs from home to build with, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Creative Writers’ Group

Meets every 4th Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Book a Librarian

Every Wednesday (by appointment) from 1-4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help with tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email prebleref@preblelibrary.org, or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment!

Beary Fun Storytime

Join us each Wednesday at the West Alexandria Branch at 1 p.m. for our “bear”y fun storytime. We will read books, make crafts, do fun activities and have snacks. Bring along your “bear”y good friend to listen to the stories with us( through Nov. 7.)

Kids/Family Programs

Eaton Branch Fall Storytime

Now at the Eaton Branch: Fall Storytime registration has started. Our storytimes are formulated around the Every Child Ready to Read initiative, which focuses on the five early literacy practices of talking, singing, reading, writing and playing.

• Mother Goose Baby/Toddler Storytime is for children ages birth to 3 years, with a choice of Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. This is a 30-minute class.

• Library Mice Preschool Storytime is for children 3 years old to kindergarten. This class is available on Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. or Thursday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. This is a 45-minute class.

• After School Crew is for children ages 6 to 12 years old and is held on Thursday afternoons at 4:45 p.m. This program runs for 1 hour.

The fall session will run through Nov. 8. There are seven PCDL branches and program schedules vary, so residents are advised to call their local branch or check the event calendar to see what programs are being offered.

Tween-tivities: Felt Friends (ages 8-12)

Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. at the West Elkton Library and October 31 at 4:00 p.m. at the West Alexandria Library: Hand-sew a small plush toy. Registration required. Call or stop into your library branch to register.

Harvest/Halloween Party

Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m. at the Eldorado Branch and Oct. 31 at 4:30 p.m. at the West Manchester Branch: Come and have an awesome time at our Harvest & Halloween Party! We’ll be watching a Scooby-Doo movie and then playing the Scooby-Doo First Fright Wii Game, followed by Scooby-Doo snacks along with some delicious Halloween treats, games & prizes!

Story & Activity Time

Nov. 5 at 4:30 p.m. at the West Manchester Branch and November 6 at 4 p.m. at the Eldorado Branch: Kids, come and enjoy a Thanksgiving story and related activity!

Teens (grades 6-12)

Teen Book Club

Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: October’s Teen Book Club selection is The Bargaining by Carly Anne West. Teen Book Club takes place once a month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session.

Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Teen Animation Club

Oct. 29 at 4:30 p.m. at the West Elkton Branch and October 31 at 5:00 p.m. at the West Alexandria Branch: Enjoy an anime program with Japanese and Korean style snacks! Registration required; please stop in at your branch to sign up.

Teens – Black & White Halloween

Oct. 30 at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: This year’s Teen Halloween is themed for black and white! Whether it’s Tim Burton or Vincent Price, black and white contrast makes for a spooktacular mood. Feel free to come in costume!

Teen Movie — Coco

Nov. 6 at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: November’s Monthly Movie will be the Disney Pixar film Coco! Coco is rated PG, and has a runtime of 1 hour, 49 minutes. This program is intended for grades 6-12.

Adults

“What Secrets Do the area Mounds Hold?” with author L.A. Marzullh

Oct. 31 at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join us for an evening of discovery as author L.A. Marzulli delves into the question of what secrets the mounds in our area hold — as well as other interesting finds.

Leaf Garland Craft

Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Join us to make a festive Thanksgiving decoration! All supplies provided.

Ghostly Encounters at the Library and around Ohio!

Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: the Eaton Library presents, Ghostly Encounters at the Library and around Ohio by James A. Willis, author of Central Ohio Legends and Lore. This presentation includes tales of ghostly encounters all around the state of Ohio, including the results of a ghost hunt right in our library! Book signing follows the program.

Missing Puzzle Pieces by Ann J. Mann

Nov. 3 at 1:00 p.m. at the Preble County Room (450 S. Barron St., Eaton): In the 1970s, there were no cell phones or email, and computers were not available for genealogical and adoption research. So, how would a person search for their birth family? Join us as Ann J. Mann describes her methods, struggles and triumphs on her journey to finding her biological family.

Fall Mason Jar Candle Holder

Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the West Alexandria Branch: Join us to create a beautiful fall leaf candle holder that you can use as a centerpiece at Thanksgiving or just add some light to those fall evenings. All supplies provided. Registration is not required but is helpful to ensure we have enough supplies for everyone.