PC CVB appeals to commissioners for funds

EATON — Stephanie Garrett, President of the Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), attended the Preble County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, Oct. 29 with several members of the CVB board. The group presented information regarding an opportunity for the PCCVB to grow the marketing budget for the county, hoping for the commissioners tp provide monetary support.

“I’m always trying to look at what would help Preble County and what would help the businesses and our economy. I looked into a webinar a few weeks ago and got some information that I felt like would be very beneficial to Preble County. We need to act on it quickly. It is the Ohio Tourism Co-op Advertising Program,” Garrett said.

“It provides the tourism industry members with the opportunity to purchase advertising, such as digital, pay search, streaming, radio, and has been vetted by their media experts. It delivers upon the targeted segments and markets most relevant to our county and our businesses. Participating in the co-op program is a great way to grow our advertising budget for free.”

“Tourism Ohio will match us dollar-for-dollar with a maximum of $25,000,” Garrett explained. “Customizing campaigns to help keep our objectives and gain the ability to engage our audiences. Some of the things they provide are captive rich media ad units, Facebook event promotions, paid social media, trip advisories, Pandora mobile welcome, storytelling, and more.”

Garrett added, they were appealing to the commissioners due to the tight deadlines of the program. One deadline is Nov. 5, with the other on Dec. 17.

The Preble County CVB does receive $1,500 every three months, funded by a bed tax on lodging. That equates to an operating budget of $400 a month, Garrett said.

“The only reason the Preble County CVB has gotten where we have today, is because we have a board who loves Preble County. We have talented people who are willing to share that and give up their valuable time to make it happen,” Garrett said.

“We’ve been working on a small budget and have been frugal with the money we have, but it is getting to a point that with the talk of having a hotel come to our county, we have to set the ground work. This is going to increase traffic for our businesses, and bring money, people, and tourism back to Preble County,” Garrett said. “We don’t have a director, we’re not paying salary, we’re not paying benefits — I think it is time we stand up and put some money where our mouth is to boost Preble County’s economy.”

Commissioners informed the PC CVB board they would deliberate and get them an answer as soon as possible.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH