OHSAA Postpones State Cross Country Tournament to Nov. 10; Eaton boys to compete for 10th time

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has postponed Saturday’s (Nov. 3) state cross country tournament and is moving the championships to Saturday, Nov. 10, due to flooding conditions on the course at National Trail Raceway in Hebron, Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass has announced.

Eaton’s boys were scheduled to run in the Division II race. The Eagles will be making their 10th appearance at the state finals and second straight.

“While I wholeheartedly understand the impact this move has for all those involved in the event, this is the best solution for the safety and well-being of our participating student-athletes,” Snodgrass said. “National Trail Raceway has closed the course due to flooding with the on-going rain we have had in central Ohio, so the conditions will hopefully be much better by next weekend.”

The schedule for the championships will be as follows:

Saturday, Nov. 10, National Trail Raceway, Hebron

11 a.m. – Boys Division III

11:45 a.m. – Boys Division II (Eaton)

12:30 p.m. – Boys Division I

1:30 p.m. – Girls Division III

2:15 p.m. – Girls Division II

3 p.m. – Girls Division I

The OHSAA will continue to update information on the cross country tournament on its website (www.ohsaa.org) and Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Eaton's boys cross country team won the Division II district and placed third at the regional championships to qualify for state.

