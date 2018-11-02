Next Arts Night Out planned

EATON — The Preble County Art Association (PCAA) has announced the next Art’s Night Out will be held at the Visual Art Center, Friday, Nov. 16 from 6-10 p.m.

This edition of the ongoing Art’s Night Out series will feature live music from Noah Back, and a live artist demo from renowned designer, Yetunde Rodriguez. Kid’s will have an opportunity to get their picture taken with Santa himself from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy the opening and shop for gifts at the Holiday Artist Market.

Visitors are invited to purchase delicious eats from Funky Fusion food truck and a selection of craft beer from Dayton Beer Company. Partake in professionally led art activities and create a flow painting for $15 or make personalized metal bottle openers and jewelry with metal stamping for $5-$12. Paint pottery in our Clay Café with no sitting fees for the whole evening.

Visitors can browse the gallery and shop for unique holiday gifts at the annual Holiday Artist Market. Thirteen talented local artists have been hand selected to display and sell their works. Shoppers can expect jewelry, ceramics, textiles, and more! Lori Daugherty, Yetunde Rodriguez, Dennis Walker, Preble Clayworks and Apiary, Bottle Benders, Kelsey Daugherty, Erin Abney, Heidi Flory, Bill Hildebolt, Vicky Fanberg, Caitlin Cartwright, KvanArt, and Laura Ceville will all have items for sale.

Art’s Night Out is an interactive experience designed to combine entertainment and education of the arts. This program is generously supported by LCNB. Art’s Night Out is an important event that brings together community members, supports local businesses, and promotes the arts.

Visit WWW.PREBLEARTS.ORG for the latest specials and workshops or call 937-456-3999. The Visual Art Center is located at 601 Hillcrest Dr. in Eaton. Fall hours are: Tuesday-Friday 1-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Preble County Art Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making art accessible to Preble County.