Chains offering discounts to veterans

PRNewswire — Military.com is showcasing Veterans Day Discounts again this year with one of the most comprehensive lists available of over 100 restaurants, retailers, travel and recreation organizations seeking to show their appreciation for service members, veterans, retirees and their families.

Veterans and military personnel should keep in mind that most businesses require proof of military service, which can include a Veterans Administration Universal Access Card, Military I.D., DD-214 (discharge papers) and Veterans Service Organization Card (VSO’s include groups like the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and the American Legion). In some cases, businesses will accept a picture of the veteran in uniform.

Dining and restaurant offers include leading national chains like Applebee’swhich is offering a free meal from a select menu, and California Pizza Kitchen which is offering a free entree. Other great offers from restaurants include Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, Chipotle, and Chevy’s. All restaurant offerings are listed on the Military.com Veterans Day Discounts center.

Dining isn’t the only way to take advantage of Veterans Day discounts. Many retailersand travel and recreation destinations are also offering discounts.

Home Depot, which offers a year-round 10 percent discount to active duty and retirees, is extending that discount to all veterans on Veterans Day. Target is offering a 10 percent discount to active duty military, veterans, and their spouse and/or dependent children November 4-12, and Goodyear is offering all active and retired military members free “Checks for Vets,” plus up to 10 percent off tires from November 9-11.

Carnival Cruise Line is offering up to $50 onboard credit per stateroom, a complimentary two-category upgrade, and 50 percent reduced deposits, and the Army Corps of Engineers will waive day use fees at its more than 2,800 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide in observance of Veterans Day, November 11 and 12.

The World of Coca-Cola always offers free admission to veterans and military, but is extending the offer and providing half price tickets to friends and family from November 2-12. Knott’s Berry Farm is also offering free admission, as is the Harley-Davidson Museum.

In addition to these special offers, some businesses and organizations are also offering programs to help give back to the military and veteran community.

Those wishing to take advantage of these great offers should note that not all franchise locations participate in their national chain’s Veterans Day programs –customers are encouraged to contact their nearest establishment to make sure they are willing to honor the discount at that location.