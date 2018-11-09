Manufacturing Days set for next week

PREBLE COUNTY — In celebration of Manufacturing Days 2018, Preble County manufacturers will open their doors Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 14-16, to more than 300 students.

According to Preble County Development Partnership Economic Development Director Brenda Latanza, Manufacturing Days are held in an “effort to change people’s perceptions about today’s manufacturing environment and draw attention to the outstanding opportunities that a career in manufacturing can provide.”

“Over these three days, planned manufacturing events include tours of Bullen Ultrasonics, Henny Penny, Cargill, Silfex, Neaton, Parker Hannifin, Pratt Lewisburg Corrugator and TimkenSteel. The students will have lunch and presentations from the OhioMeansJobs – Preble County team at the YMCA space that will soon be utilized by Edison State Community College,” Latanza said in a recent press release.

Manufacturing Day, typically held during the first week of October, is an annual national event executed at the local level and supported by thousands of manufacturers. Preble County has always held this event in November, according to Latanza, because it is the best time for the local schools and for manufacturers to host students, teachers and other local community members for plant tours and presentations designed to showcase modern manufacturing technology and careers.

“There is an increasing demand for highly skilled professionals in the manufacturing sector who can design, program and operate technology,”Latanza said. “The average age of a manufacturing employee is 56, and between now and 2020 there will be an unprecedented shortage of skilled workers who will need to be replaced.”

“The students also tour the office/professional/administration side of manufacturing,” she added, “as there are many different careers in manufacturing that students could be interested in pursuing.”

Students from each of Preble County’s five high schools will take part over the course of the three-day program.

