NT drivers compete in Road-E-O

NEW PARIS — National Trail Local School District was the only Preble County School to have its bus drivers compete in the Ohio School Bus Driver Safety Road-E-O.

During the NT Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 23, Transportation Supervisor John Toschlog reported on the event.

According to Toschlog, two drivers competed on Oct. 13. The Road-E-O is meant to test the knowledge of Ohio bus drivers, leading them in competitions involving turning, backing up, and other skills it is necessary they know.

In other business, it was reported:

The agriculture program and high school cafeteria staff have been able to move back into their areas. The HVAC replacement project at National Trail Local Schools had displaced staff from their areas, but work in those areas has now been completed. At press time, food was not able to be prepared in the cafeteria, but it could be served in that area.

Eric Green attended the meeting to talk about the 50th Alumni Celebration. In the past, there has been an alumni dinner, but last year there was a break in the celebrations. This year, the committee is determined to host some type of celebration. They are looking at the date June 15, 2019. They are considering hosting a free event from the alumni, with fireworks and food trucks.

