Expo Expansion project receives $100,000

EATON — Reid Health is donating $50,000 to the Preble County Fairgrounds Expo Expansion project. In return, they would like two four feet by eight feet signs placed on the building.

During the Preble County Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, Nov. 5, Fairgrounds Manager Jim Shute reported the donation to the commissioners, noting the request for a sign.

“We talked about not having the whole thing covered up with signs [in the past.] I remembered that, so I have the thing on my desk to sign and send back and they will send us a check for $50,000. I thought I better talk to you guys first to see what you wanted,” Shute said.

“We talked about coming up with some type of standards,” Commission President Chris Day said.

“Why can’t they have a nice, classy plaque, without needing a big sign?” Commissioner Denise Robertson asked.

Shute also reported, he had received notification of being awarded a grant from the state for $50,000. Once the fairgrounds spends $50,000, they turn the receipts into the state and receive a reimbursement.

While he did not have $50,000 to spend for that grant, they can now use the money from Reid Health, get reimbursed, and spend an additional $50,000. Meaning, the project has a total of $100,000 which can be spent in the near future.

The only issue with the donation from Reid Health is the request for two four feet by eight feet signs, which the commissioners feel too big for the building.

The signs on the office building are two feet by five feet, which Commissioner Day thought was more appropriate.

“I think, maybe three feet by five feet or three feet by six feet might be a little bit better,” Shute said.

“We still have to come up with some type of standards,” Day said.

“If someone is going to donate, I would rather see nice plaques right where you enter the door,” Robertson said.

“I go to the marketing side of this and why we are really getting this money,” Commissioner Rodney Creech said. “We are getting this money to get their name out and I never look at plaques. I do look at big signs. It is a marketing [tool]. From a business stand point, I’m giving you money and you are going to put my name on there and make it look really nice.”

Shute recommended a two feet by four feet sign on the north side of the building and a three feet by five feet sign on the west side.

Kettering Health Network donated $50,000 to the office building and received two signs in return.

“I think [the Reid sign] should be comparable in size to the Kettering Network sign,” Day said. “To me, that is as big as any sign on any building needs to be.”

Shute will be responding to Reid Health and checking to see if they will agree to smaller signs.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

