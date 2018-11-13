HEAP Winter Crisis Program under way

PREBLE COUNTY — Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (Miami Valley CAP) and Ohio Development Services Agency will help Ohioans stay warm during the cold winter months. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans heating assistance if they are disconnected from their heating source, threatened with disconnection or if they have less than 25 percent supply of bulk fuel. The program runs until March 31, 2019.

“Working with Miami Valley CAP we’re helping Ohioans manage their energy costs this winter,” said David Goodman, Director of the Ohio Development Services Agency.

More than 4,800 families were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program in Darke, Preble, Greene, and Montgomery counties last year. From November 2017-March 2018, more than 97,816 Ohioans were helped by the program statewide.

“Miami Valley CAP is excited to assist our customers in Darke, Preble, Greene, and Montgomery counties, with their heating bills. New this year, all clients will call 937-514-4777 or go online to miamivalleycap.org to schedule an appointment,” said Keelie Gustin, Director of Energy Assistance Programs at Miami Valley CAP. “We are encouraging our clients to embrace these changes and the benefits technology can provide—including a review of documentation required for the appointment, as well as appointment reminders via email and text message.”

To qualify for the Winter Crisis Program, a household must be threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected or have less than a 25 percent supply of bulk fuel. The household must also have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level. For a family of four the annual income must be at or below $43,925.

Households interested in the Winter Crisis Program must schedule a face-to-face appointment at Miami Valley CAP. Customers must bring the following items to their appointment:

• proof of income (copies of pay stubs)

• copies of their most recent energy bills

• list of all household members with Social Security numbers and birth dates

• proof of U.S. citizenship/legal residency for all household members

Examples of documents that are accepted to prove citizenship/legal residency include: a Social Security Card, birth certificate, U.S. Passport, naturalization paper/certification of citizenship, permanent VISA, and INS ID Card.

Darke, Preble, Greene, and Montgomery county residents may now call 937-514-4777 or go online to miamivalleycap.org to schedule an appointment. A checklist of required documents is available at our website. Clients may contact their local Miami Valley CAP office with questions regarding the program or the required documentation:

Darke County: 937-548-8143

Greene County: 937-376-7747

Preble County: 937-456-2800

Montgomery County: 937-341-5000

Regulated utility companies will allow one appointment hold, per season, per household, if you are scheduled for disconnection before you can obtain an appointment. This hold cannot be extended and failure to attend a scheduled appointment may result in utility disconnection.

Ohioans can also call the toll-free hotline at 800-282-0880, Monday through Friday (hearing impaired customers may dial 711 for assistance or visit http://development.ohio.gov/is/is_heapwinter.htm for more information about the Winter Crisis Program.

For more information about energy assistance programs call 800-282-0880 and for a list of energy assistance providers select option 2, or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.