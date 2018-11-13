TVCLSD approves renewal tax

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Residents in the Twin Valley Community Local School district passed an income tax renewal of 0.75 percent on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The tax renewal passed by a margin of 59.14 percent to 40.86 percent, according to unofficial results.

This tax is effective on Jan. 1, 2019 and will last for five years. It is a renewal of an existing tax of 0.75 percent on the school district income of individuals and of estates in the Twin Valley School District. This tax has been in effect since 2013 — taxes will not increase, but stay the same.

According to Treasurer Tearalee Riddlebarger, this tax will help pay for the operation of the district and will pay for current expenses, including salaries and curriculum items.

“We are truly appreciative for everyone that came out to vote and very thankful to the community for their continued support of the district. The passage of the renewal says to us that we are supporting their goals for the district,” Riddlebarger said.

“Using these funds along with foundation funding, we will continue to update the curriculum for students and working towards one-on-one access to technology.”

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH