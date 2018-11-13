Style Show Committee says ‘thank you’

Editor:

Together we will find a cure!

On Behalf of the American Cancer Society and Preble County Relay For Life, we would like to thank the following groups and individuals who assisted in making the survivor Style Show a tremendous success.

First of all, National Trail for providing the building, and the following individuals and businesses for donating raffle prizes or providing food: Today’s Harvest, Eaton Pizza Hut, Richmond Planet Fitness, Tonya Lee ( in memory of Andrea Brower), Eaton Place, Irene Clippinger, Sandy Smith, Hometown of New Paris, Richmond Buffalo Wild Wings, Eaton Walmart, Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard and Winery, Jill Vaniman, Robin Brunk, Your Flower Shop, Shaklee-Karen Garrett, Jeanne Ott, Amy Schultz. Teresa Freeman and Paige Gabbard.

Also, all clothing was provided by Eaton Cato Store Manager; Corrin Gabbard and Barb Cummins, owner of Dance with Me in Richmond.

Also, our survivor models: Annette Noble,Hailey Byrley, Melanie Robert, Barb Hollar, Rosalie Doran, Suzette Weadick, Earla Donaldson, Karen Chronister, Heather Thompson, Cheryll Mckown, Stacy Smith,J ulie Holland, Shelly Burns and Jenna Vanwinkle. Ushers: Lon Swihart and Joe Thomas.

We also would like to thank our entertainment for the evening: K-9 Stars coached by Connie Martin and Taumi Callahan and the Pink Ladies. Our sincere thanks to all who supported this event.

Tiana White

Patti Hunyadi

Style Show Committee Co-chairs