United Way launches VetsLink 2-1-1

DAYTON — United Way of the Greater Dayton Area (UWGDA) recently launched VetsLink 2-1-1 program to connect Veterans to federal, state, and community resources.

Veterans are eligible for many local, state and federal services, but finding the right help quickly can be frustrating, confusing, and stressful. VetsLink 2-1-1, a free, confidential, 24/7/365 call referral service, staffed with veterans ready to help their fellow veterans — will streamline the process and offer timely connection to service providers. Counselors will follow-up with each veteran.

The UWGDA will celebrated the launch of VetsLink with the program’s sponsors and supporters on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek. SRC Inc. is an independent not-for-profit research and development (R&D) company who was a founding partner in the VetsLink 2-1-1 program with a $120,000 challenge grant to encourage others to donate to the program as well as almost $30,000 in donations from its employees.

“We are excited about the opportunity to serve our Veterans by establishing VetsLink 2-1-1. Many local businesses, foundations, and individual supporters of our honored military men and women who have served this country stepped up to help us make this a reality,” said J. Thomas Maultsby, President and CEO of the UWGDA..

The VetsLink 2-1-1 program serves Montgomery, Greene, Preble, Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clark, Champaign and Madison counties. Veterans, their family, or caregivers are encouraged to call 2-1-1 anytime day or night to speak with a VetsLink 2-1-1 counselor.