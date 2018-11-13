Landfill waiting on SD6 project

EATON — The Preble County Sanitary Landfill continues to wait for information from CDM Smith before moving forward with the Sewer District Six project.

Landfill Manager David Wilson and Assistant Manager Jeff Rogers attended the commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 7, to update the board on the project and share their monthly landfill report.

“Sewer District Six is the one we are waiting on. Last time I talked to Fred Smith with CDM Smith, end of next week he should have a draft finalized, unless something has changed,” Rogers said.

Commissioner Chris Day suggested making a phone call to Smith and Kurtis Strickland with Ohio Rural Community Assistance Program (RCAP).

According to Wilson, the landfill processed 3,120.38 tons for October. The projected tonnage for the end of the year is 35,410.

“We would have to go back a long time, back to 2010, to see numbers similar to that, so we’re having a pretty decent year,” Wilson said. “It is kind of out of our control, as far as that stuff goes. You see a lot of Butler County, as far as dump trailers. Typically, we will get hit hard during the spring, when school is out.

“For leachate, last month when I was in here I gave that great number of over six million gallons, that was projected out for the total. Now, we are at 5,866,000, because we didn’t hardly pump any leachate for October. It was all light, soaking rain. As you can see here, we have 26 hours of run time on our leachate pumps for the whole month.”

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Commission Chambers of the Preble County Courthouse, unless noted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH