Services, activities for area veterans

American Legion Post 665

American Legion Post 665 in West Manchester will be holding its next smoked pork chop dinner Thursday, Nov. 15. Serving begins at 5 p.m. and goes until sold out. The thick pork chops are marinated as they cook. Mashed potatoes and gravy, beans, applesauce, and bread are on the menu for $8. Desserts can be purchased for $2.

Camden Post 1577

Auxiliary meetings are the first Tuesday each month, at 7 p.m. Men’s meeting is the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m

American Legion Post 322

Euchre is open to the public every Wednesday at 7 p.m. with a $5 entry fee, 50/50 raffle and Ladies Night. The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

American Legion Post 215

American Legion Post 215, 1000 U.S. 35 West, Eaton, holds regular members’ meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Lunches are available to the public Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with free delivery. Call 937-456-5767. Chicken fry first Friday every month 6-8 p.m. $10. Public welcome. Marinated pork chop dinner is the second Friday every month, 6-8 p.m., $10. Public welcome. Hall available for rentals to general public with seating capacity of 138. Call 456-5767 for details and to make reservations.

VFW Post 8066

Euchre is played every Tuesday at 7 p.m. and the band plays every Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. at VFW Post 8066, 401 W Lexington Rd. Eaton. Open kitchen and a musical event is held every Friday of the month.

DAV meetings

Disabled American Veterans meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post #322 at 1477 503 South in West Alexandria. Members are encouraged to attend. Veterans looking for a home legion are welcomed to come. Active duty and younger veterans are encouraged to become members as well.

PC Veterans Service ID Cards

Preble County Veteran Services is now offering honorably discharged veterans the opportunity to have a picture identification card. You may obtain your ID card at Veterans Services at no cost to you. You must bring a copy of your DD214 verifying character of discharge. For additional information you may contact Veterans Services at 937-456-6111.

‘We Care’ Program

In an effort to acknowledge the sacrifices of our local veterans and to promote spending within our own community, Preble County Veteran Services has launched a new program entitled “We Care”. Veteran Services will supply local honorably discharged veterans with an official “picture identification card” which would be presented to local businesses when making their purchases. The veteran would then receive a discount from the total cost of the purchase. We have 16 businesses’ currently enrolled in the program. If your business would like to participate in this program, contact Veteran Services at 108 N. Barron St., Eaton.