Annual Coterie Christmas Auction held

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The West Alexandria Coterie Club held its annual Christmas Auction on Saturday, Nov. 10. Approximately 75 attendees came together to raise money for community support and scholarships.

According to former President Carol Lunsford, this event has been held for the past 30 years. It is a way for the club to give back to the community they love.

“Coterie Club is like a sorority. Coterie means ‘circle of friends.’ As you can see, we have all ages from all different communities — not just West Alexandria. The purpose of the club si to raise money and give back to your community,” she said.

“This is the biggest crowd we’ve ever had for our annual Christmas Auction. This is one of our biggest money makers, but we also want to foster togetherness with our community members and show them what we do here.”

Club members are asked to donate items to be auctioned off and all proceeds go back to the community. In the past, funds from this auction have been used for Adopt-A-Family, school events, and other worthy causes.

Lunsford added, “We hold this event to show that we care about the community and to have fellowship with the girls. We want to have friendship with our community members and to show them that we give our money back. This is one of the best Christmas Auctions we’ve had. I want to thank the community for coming out and supporting us in our projects.”

