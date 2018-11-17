Military mothers send packages to troops

EATON — Blue Star Mothers of American Oh11, Echo01, held its 12th annual Christmas packing party on Saturday, Nov. 10.

The Blue Star Mothers of America is a 501c-3 nonprofit consisting of mother’s of military members. It is a national group of mothers with chapters in almost all 50 states. Their children range from just starting out basic training all the way to veterans. The group was organized to provide support in any way possible, including sending care packages.

Every Christmas, Oh11 Echo01 sends out 200 packages, however, this year donations were down significantly. Only 140 of packages were sent this year.

“We are packing boxes to send them overseas to the troops. we are packing anything from snack items to candy, fruit snacks, drink packs, to personal items. This year we went on social media to find troops. A lot of us are in individual military mom groups and we put it out there. They private-messaged us to send their child’s address,” Chapter President Linda Samuels said.

“We have used social media in the past, but this year we use it more than ever. It made a huge difference. We got a lot of addresses and donations. It is our way of telling the troops thank you for what they do. A lot of them who are going to get a box, won’t be home for Christmas. This is our way of sending them a little cheer,” she said. “This is our passion. The first year, we only send about 25 boxes. This year we are down, as donations weren’t as much as we thought they would be. We had to scale back a little bit this year, but we do it because we are all military moms.”

Volunteers included individuals from Eaton High School and Twin Valley South High School. Donations were made by: American Legion 182, Bullen Ultrasonics, Amvets Post 726, and American Legion Post 377.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

