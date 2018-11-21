Celebrate with ‘The Hanging of the Greens’

LEWISBURG — Everyone is invited to the ninth annual “Hanging of the Greens” service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewisburg on the first Sunday in Advent, Dec. 2.

“This dramatic service begins in silence and darkness as those in attendance await the “Light of Christ” symbolizing Christ’s coming into a world of darkness 2,000 years ago and into the darkness of our hearts today. Once the Christ Candle is in place, there are readings explaining the history of all of our favorite symbols of Christmas,” church officials said in a press release.

The release continued: “By the end of the service, the sanctuary is dressed in it’s Christmas finery and hearts are prepared to celebrate the true meaning of the season. The ‘Hanging of the Greens’ is a wonderful family event with opportunities during the service for children to come forward to help decorate the tree and participate in the lighting of the Advent Candle.”

The service, which begins at 7 p.m. and lasts approximately one hour, will be preceded by a soup and sandwich supper in the multi-purpose room. There is no charge but donations will be accepted to cover the cost of the meal.

This year’s pre-service music from 6:30-7 p.m. in the sanctuary will include a carol sing ,giving those in attendance the opportunity to sing their favorite carols.

The church is located directly across Ohio 503 from Tri-County North Schools. Parking is available on both the Commerce Street side and the Main Street side of the building with the multi-purpose building located on the west side. Everyone is welcome. Dress is casual.