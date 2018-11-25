PC Commissioners discuss Expo expansion

EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners continues to work on the PC Fairgrounds Expo Building expansion project, in hopes it will become a nice venue to bring revenue into the county.

During a meeting on Monday, Nov. 19, the board discussed sign size, fundraising standards, and fixing existing columns.

The final bill is due for Engineering Consultant Brandstetter Carroll, Inc., but the commissioners are unhappy with some of the completed work. The board discussed whether they should pay the amount of $6,392.40 or ask the company to fix the problems before paying the full amount.

The issue is with the look of some of the assembled columns.

“There was no detailed drawing to put that together, the comment was, per the material that were sent to the job, it was acceptable how they were assembled. It just looks bad,” Commissioner Chris Day said.

“Do we want these columns fixed before we pay them?” Commissioner Rodney Creech asked. “That should be a deduction, shouldn’t it? I don’t think we should have to rip out these columns and pay to put them in. They did it wrong the first time.”

“They should know better than we should, that the base of those columns needed to be bigger and they should not leave that metal sticking out there. They are supposed to be the professionals,” Commissioner Denise Robertson said.

“We can argue back and forth about this, but there were not details that outlined how it should be done. They put it together like they put the rest of the building together. Are we happy with it? No, but we can argue all we want, we may not win this one,” Day said.

“I say challenge it. They’ve hosed us enough on everything, that they should make it right on something,” Creech said. “They need to make this right, or we need to let everyone know. I wouldn’t want to do business with them again in that case.”

The board scheduled a conference call with Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. to discuss the issue and how to fix it.

Fairgrounds Manager Jim Shute previously presented to council a proposed sign sized four feet by eight feet. Commissioners felt the sign size was too large for the Expo Expansion.

Instead of two signs in that size, as a thank you for Reid Health’s donation of $50,000, Shute was tasked with asking the organization to accept two smaller signs.

During the meeting on Monday, Nov. 19, the board discussed Reid’s Health counter offer of two three-by-seven signs.

The board agreed to this size, but Commissioner Day expressed his desire for fundraising standards, so Shute can know in the future what size signs are acceptable for any specific donated amount.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

