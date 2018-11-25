PCCOA raises money with dessert auction

EATON — Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) raised over $1,000 with its Dessert Auction, held on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

The auction began three years ago as a fundraiser for activities at PCCOA. The money raised goes back to the center to host activities benefiting seniors.

All the auctioned desserts are donated by Council on Aging members, staff, community members, and local businesses. Approximately 45 community members attended the auction, raising funds to help offset programs at the Senior Center.

“I think this is a wonderful event because it not only brings in community members into the senior center, but also gives our seniors something to look forward and for people to show off their baking skills. It also lets folks get desserts for the holiday it surrounds, in this case, Thanksgiving, to take to their family event or to have something sweet on the holiday. Overall it is just a good time for everyone that attends. Our auctioneer, Don Vaughn, has a blast and he really makes the auction fun. We love him,” Stacey Fullmer, Senior Center Services Manager, said. “We hold this event two times a year, around Easter and Thanksgiving. Each year, we have fun and it builds on each other. We appreciate everyone that comes out and shows their support, all the donations we get, and of course all the fun and comfort that our community gives us.”

“The raised funds go back towards our seniors in the activity program,” Fullmer said. “We have had desserts go for as low as $3 and as high as $150. You see people have a fun time and interact with eachother. It makes you realize just how homey Preble County is and especially shows how our community enjoys supporting the senior center.”

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/11/web1_Cake1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/11/web1_Cake2.jpg Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) raised over $1,000 with its Dessert Auction, held on Tuesday, Nov. 20. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/11/web1_Cake3.jpg Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) raised over $1,000 with its Dessert Auction, held on Tuesday, Nov. 20. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/11/web1_Cake4.jpg

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH