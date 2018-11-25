Preble County preparing to give

EATON — There is still time to register for help for any family needing aid in providing toys for their children this holiday season. This year Preble County Christmas for Kids program registration is being held at participating agencies around the county, the entire month of November, instead of just one day.

Registration can be completed by appointment, through Friday, Nov. 30, at the Mental Health & Recovery Board/United Way office, Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, any Preble County school district’s Success Liaison, the Educational Service Center or Headstart.

Families wishing to receive toys for their children ages 0-17 years should bring with them three months’ proof of income, proof of custody and age of the children, and proof of current address and a picture ID.

Examples of proof of custody can include a medical insurance card, medical records, school report card, mail addressed to the child, legal custody document or any document that links the child to the household.

To be eligible, families must meet the income guidelines, have custody of the child, and live in Preble County.

Income guidelines are: family of two, $2,655 per month or $31,860 per year; three, $3,348/month or $40,180/year; four, $4,041/month or $48,500/year; five, $4,735/month or $56,820/year; six, $5,428/month or $65,140/year; seven, $6,121/month or $73,460/year; eight, $6,815/month or $81,780/year.

Preble County Christmas for Kids is made possible by the collaborative efforts of many community partners.

Kids for Kids

The Register-Herald’s 16th Annual Kids for Kids Open House and Toy Drive in support of Preble County Christmas for Kids aims to help make the jolly old elf’s job a little easier in tough economic times. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1, from 1-3 p.m., in Santa’s Cabin, at Fort St. Clair in Eaton.

Bring a new toy to help Santa out.

Families can enjoy refreshments and children can have their photo taken with Santa. Make sure and bring your letter for Santa, or write one while you are visiting the cabin.

All toys collected each year go to the Preble County Christmas for Kids Project, a community collaborative which serves Preble County families during the holiday season.

Over the course of the past 15 years, the Kids for Kids toy drive has collected nearly 17,000 toys for the initiative. Last year, over 500 were donated.

The Kids for Kids event was conceived as a “reverse” holiday tradition, allowing children to practice the art of giving in helping Santa help local families have Christmas toys under the tree each year.

It is also time to get that letter to Santa turned in. Drop off letters or write letters during the Kids for Kids event, or mail letters to Santa in care of Editor Eddie Mowen Jr., The Register-Herald, 532 N. Barron St., Eaton, OH 45320, or email letters to emowen@aimmediamidwest.com.

Anyone interested in donating new toys can drop them off at Santa’s Cabin at Ft. St. Clair on Saturday, Dec. 1, during The Register-Herald’s Kids for Kids collection event, or drop off donations Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at The Register-Herald’s office, 532 North Barron St. (Junction Village) in Eaton. For additional information, or to participate in the event, email emowen@aimmediamidwest.com.

