Commissioners receive JFS update

EATON — Becky Sorrell presented the monthly Job and Family Services report during the Preble County Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 21. She noted, her departmental reports have remained steady throughout the year.

Numbers have stayed under $100,000 for placement costs, something Sorrell intends to replicate in 2019.

She is waiting for yearly feedback from her departments. The survey results she has already received have been largely positive. She is also looking for feedback from the board, hoping to find what their goals for her departments are.

Child Support and Children Services are beginning transitions to an electronic document management program.

In other business:

Commissioner Denise Robertson asked Commissioner Chris Day for an update on the Landbank Conference.

“Most of the counties our size are doing what we’re doing, because they don’t have money for anything. I thought they might have some new ideas or something, but we’re pretty much in a holding pattern. There is some talk from the legislators on putting money out there for some of these, but I don’t know how much traction that has,” Day said.

“There have been a couple worst case scenarios, like if they tore the wrong house down. Those are primarily in cities, where you have blocks of blighted areas. I can see where that can be a problem in the big cities. In our area, if someone says to go to West Elkton, everybody in town is going to know [the correct building.] They’re still trying to gather the data on it. This is only the third year for it and they opened it up to counties our size. They’re going to tweak it — that is where it is at.”

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Preble County Courthouse, unless noted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

