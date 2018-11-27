West Alexandria news

Birthdays this week: Emmet Guehring, Pam Ullery Cuningham, Tiffany Bassler, Angie Johnson, Darla Weber, Kent Campbell, Emerson Voge, Robert Turpin, Jefferey Unger, Piper Campbell, Drew McCoy, Paul Price, Harold Croop, Stacy Oligee Merryweather, Kole Maggard, Cole Habekost, Andy Eck, Gary Lowe, Amanda Montgomery, Karen Dougherty Ehler, Greg Williams, Candi Turpin, Tina Cornett.

Christmas in the Village Craft and Vendor Bazaar

Come see our crafters and venders for your holiday shopping on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at a new location, the TVS Elementary School on Education Drive.

There will be door prizes, food and incredible crafts galore! Help support local crafters this holiday season by buying your holiday needs from them. We will once again be giving away a fully decorated tree. All you have to do to enter is attend the show! If you are interested in being a vendor please let us know. Vendor spaces are $25 for a 10×10 space. Vendor spaces will be on a first come, first serve basis. We will allow only one of each company at the event, such as Tupperware, Avon, LuLaRoe, and so on.

Christmas in the Village

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is hosting the annual Christmas in the Village, Sunday, Dec. 2 from 4-7 p.m. Pick up your punch card at the West Alexandria Branch Library, visit all the businesses listed and receive an entry for a chance to win an awesome prize. Join our Christmas parade, beginning at 4:30 p.m., and help welcome Santa to our Village. Decorate your car, truck, trailer, bike, golf cart, etc. Parade lineup will be on Education Lane at Twin Valley School. Parade will then proceed down Ohio 503 with a brief stop at the Town Hall to pick up Santa’s helper, Mayor Carol Lunsford. The parade will then proceed to Santa Villa/Peace Park where Santa will greet the children from 5-7 p.m. Each child receives their choice of a toy, candy cane, or a pair of gloves — all for free. Families are encouraged to bring their cameras and get family photos with Santa. Door Prize Drawings will take place at 7 p.m. inside the Town Hall. Punch cards are for adults only. While you are at the library be sure to sign up for door prizes. We will have three age groups for door prizes: 12 and under, 13-17, and 18 and up.

Santa Villa

Santa will be waiting to speak to all the boys and girls at Santa Villa, E. Dayton Street, on Dec. 2, 8, and 9 between 5-7 p.m. Each child may receive a gift, a candy cane, a stuffed animal, choice of book, coloring book/dvd and a pair of gloves. Feel free to bring your camera to capture this moment with your child. Monetary donations or new toys are appreciated and accepted through the West Alexandria Celebration Committee which can be contacted on Facebook, or by contacting Mayor Carol Lunsford at 839-4085.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is ongoing. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO is held every Thursday with Early Bird Games starting at 6 p.m. to help out those coming after work. Kid-friendly atmosphere, but all players must be 18 or over. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; no RSVP, just first come first served. We have several progressive games going on that carried over from last season, at 25 E. Dayton Street.

American Legion Post 322

Euchre is open to the public every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entry fee, 50/50 raffle and it’s Ladies Night.

Salem Lutheran

Salem Kids, formerly Jr. Lutherans, meets every Wednesday with a meal at 6 p.m. and program from 6:30-7:30p.m. Children, three years of age through sixth grade, are welcome to register and attend. Contact Wanda DeVilbiss for more information, at 937-361-6865.

The Annual Wernle Christmas Party will be held Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. featuring a Christmas program, meal and entertainment. Salem families will sponsor children from Wernle Childrens’ Home, providing each with a gift during the event.

Pastor Mershon’s family Open House will be Sunday, Dec. 16, at the parsonage from 6-9 p.m.

Salem is still accept unwanted coupons, up to two months expired, to send to military families overseas.

Youth for Christ

Youth For Christ, for children in grades 6-12, meets every Wednesday from 6:45-8:30 p.m. for snacks, games and devotions. Churches in West Alexandria sponsor YFC and rotate meetings as follows: the first Wednesday at First Baptist on Ivy Lane, the second Wednesday at Church of the Brethren on Oak Street, the third Wednesday at Community Christian on Dorsey Acres Road and the fourth Wednesday at Salem Lutheran Church on E. Dayton Street. If there is a fifth Wednesday, the location will be announced.