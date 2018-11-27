Senior Edition

EATON — We will be painting an adorable Santa Claus on canvas on Dec. 19 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $20 per person, painting is on a 16×20 canvas. Pre-registration is a must to ensure this class happens, call 937-456-4947 to reserve your spot.

Whispering Christmas: We are in charge of Santa’s Cabin at Fort Saint Clair on Dec. 4. We are looking for: Cooking donations to be dropped off on or before Dec. 3, and volunteers at Whispering Christmas (between 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.) Call us to sign up for either 937-456-4947

Winter Coat Donations: Drop off your new and gently used winter coats at the Senior Activities Center.

Christmas Baskets: If you or someone you know is interested in receiving a Holiday Christmas Basket, please contact call or stop in to fill out an application.

Victoria Tea: Join us for a Christmas Victoria Tea on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. at the senior activities center. Guest speaker, Pam Barr will be speaking on the history of high tea. There will be a menu of assorted foods and your choice of teas. Please wear your favorite hat and bring your own tea cup. $20 members, $25 non-members. Call to reserve your spot, 937-456-4947.

Breakfast Bingo: Join us for Breakfast and Bingo on Friday, Dec. 7, at the Grange and sponsored by Maple Gardens. Call to register, $3 members, $5 non-members.

Holiday Food Drive: We are accepting food and monetary donations for our annual Holiday Christmas baskets. These baskets will be distributed Dec. 20 to Preble County Seniors in need. Applications to receive a holiday food basket can be filled out at the senior activities center. Call to find out our list of non-perishable food items that we need, 937-456-4947.

Air Force Museum: The museum dates its origins back to 1923 when it opened to the public in an aircraft hangar at the edge of McCook Field near downtown Dayton. When McCook Field closed in 1927, the museum moved to the new Wright Field, and in 1935, it moved again to a new building constructed by the WPA. Find out much more when you join us for this trip on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

The Garst Museum: The National Annie Oakley Center houses an extensive exhibit dedicated to the sharpshooter, Annie Oakley. Other exhibits focus on Native American history, the Treaty of GreeneVille, and broadcast journalism pioneer and nearby Woodington native, Lowell Thomas. Join us on this trip to Greeneville and learn more on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Sign up soon, space is limited.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.