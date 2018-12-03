PC jail update

EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners noted receipt of a letter from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections during a meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

According to Commission President Chris Day, the letter notes no deficiencies within the jail and shows that the facility met all standards.

“It was a very good letter from the jail. Much better than the last one we received,” Day said.

The board also received the October jail report from Sheriff Mike Simpson.

According to this report:

•There were 26 females booked into the jail, which is 18 less than September. In October of 2017, 25 females were booked. The 2017-2018 Year to Date Comparison shows 286 females in 2017 and 328 females in 2018, which is a 14.6 percent increase.

•For October, the lowest population of female inmates occurred with nine inmates and the highest population occurred with 15 female inmates.

•There were seven female inmates housed in Mercer and Butler County in October at various times. The county was billed 47 bed days at a cost of $2,498. This averages 1.5 inmates each day. The average female population at the facility in October was 11.35, which is 1.35 above the rate of capacity.

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

