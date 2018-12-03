Time to renew dog licenses

PREBLE COUNTY —Preble County Auditor Lavon Wright is reminding dog owners 2019 Dog Licenses go on sale Dec. 1 and the renewal period runs through Jan. 31, 2019.

Dog licenses are $14 each and are valid for all of 2019. After Jan. 31, there is a late penalty to purchase the license. Anyone who “owns, keeps, or harbors a dog” is required by state law to purchase a license.

Dog tags can be purchased several ways.

The Preble County Auditor’s Office located on the second floor of the courthouse in Eaton will have license available. One year ($14), Three year ($42), Permanent ($140) and Kennel ($70 for 5 tags and $1 for each additional tag) license are also available. Office hours are 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. You may also call the office 937-456-8148 or visit the website www.preblecountyauditor.org for instructions on how to purchase them through the mail.

During the renewal period there are several sites throughout the county that will also have one year dog license for sale. Those businesses may charge a preparation fee of $0.75 per application. The sites are: Eaton – Dog Warden, License Bureau, Town & Country Vet Clinic, Brubaker Grain, Creature Comforts Vet Clinic, Lakengren POA/ Gratis – Twin Valley Bank/ Camden – Somerville Bank/ West Alexandria – Twin Valley Bank, LCNB, Twin Valley Animal Hospital/ Lewisburg – LCNB, Farmer’s State Bank, Prices Creek Animal Hospital/ West Manchester – United Savings Bank/ Eldorado – Harvest Land Co Op/ New Paris – LCNB, Farmer’s State Bank.