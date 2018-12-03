Cops & Kids seeking support

EATON — On Wednesday, Dec. 12, the Fraternal Order of Police, Floyd E. Spitler Lodge #158 will be hosting its annual Cops & Kids event.

“With a little help from everyone, we can assist families that have fallen upon hard times and brighten their holiday season,” Lodge President Brad Moore said.

The Cops & Kids event helps families from all over the Preble County community. On the day of the event, the families will meet for dinner and receive a visit from Santa Claus. The selected families will then go shopping with FOP members for all the necessities: jackets, clothes, shoes, socks and any other clothing items they are in dire need of. With any remaining funds, they may purchase gifts for their family.

“The families who are chosen are outstanding citizens who have found themselves fallen on hard times but pull together to make ends meet,” Moore added. “All the gifts purchased during our event are made possible by the members of the FOP and donations from citizens and businesses throughout Preble County. Over the last 8 years, we have helped over 100 children throughout the county have a Merry Christmas. One hundred percent of the donations go to the night’s event, which in turn determines how many children and their families we can help that year.”

“We appreciate all of the support and contributions we have received over the years,” Moores said.

Anyone interested in donating to this life-changing event, can make donations to Cops & Kids, P.O. Box 602, Eaton, OH 45320.