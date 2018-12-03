Blood drive set for Dec. 3

ELDORADO — North Central Rescue will sponsor a holiday season community blood drive Monday, Dec. 3, from 3:30-7 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at the Eldorado Fire Department, 140 E. Mill St., Eldorado. CBC is celebrating the season by offering a warm gift of colorful holiday socks to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The holiday season is an especially challenging time of year for maintaining the area blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule as soon as you can.

The holiday gift socks are part of the “Make it a Holiday to Remember All the Way to Your Jingle Toes” campaign. The holiday socks are green, grey and red with multi-colored Christmas tree bulbs representing blood types. They are one size fits all, and are free when you register to donate Dec. 3 through Dec. 29 at a CBC Donor Center or mobile blood drive.

CBC is expanding the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma at select community blood drives. Platelets are the cells that control bleeding while plasma is the fluid that maintains blood pressure. Both are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.