EATON — The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a recount for the 43rd District State Representative seat on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 1:30 p.m. in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

Following the completion of the recount the 2018 General Post-Election audit will be conducted.

The Preble County Board of Elections conducted a regular business meeting on Monday, Dec. 3, prior to a recount of the Preble County Health Department’s 2018 General Election tax levy.