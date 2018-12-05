Shawnee student killed in crash

CAMDEN —A 16-year-old driver died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Dec. 1, according to PCSO Captain Andrew D. Blevins.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal crash which occurred at approximately 11:24 p.m. on Saturday, on Wayne Trace Road near Somers-Gratis Road.

According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, the driver involved in the crash was identified as Wyatt Clevenger, a student at Preble Shawnee High School and the Miami Valley CTC.

Blevins reported, preliminary investigation indicated the 2002 Toyota driven by Clevenger was traveling northbound on Wayne Trace Road. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail.

Clevenger was thrown from the vehicle.

”The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene,” Blevins noted in a press release.

“Evidence from the scene indicates speed and wet roads may have been a factor in the crash,” he added.

Wayne Trace Road was closed for three hours while deputies conducted their investigation. Camden EMS, Camden Fire Department and Gratis EMS responded to the scene.

The crash remained under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County Coroner’s Office at press time.

Preble Shawnee Superintendent Dr. Matt Bishop, released the following on Sunday, Dec. 2:

“Tragically Saturday night, Wyatt Clevenger, a junior at Preble Shawnee High School and the Miami Valley Career Technology Center, was killed in an automobile accident. In this small, rural district, as with most similar school systems, the loss of a student shocks the whole community. Our students and staff are deeply saddened by this sudden and painful loss.”

Bishop continued, “Monday morning, crisis counselors will be in the building attending to the needs of our students and staff that have been earnestly affected by this untimely tragedy.”

Preble Shawnee High School also opened its doors on Sunday afternoon for students, staff and community members, according to Bishop’s note.

According to the post, Clevenger participated in soccer for the Arrows, and was enrolled in the criminal justice program at MVCTC.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Clevenger family and friends,” the post concluded.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

