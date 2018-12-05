Artist Market at PCAA

EATON — Handmade gifts for the holidays are a great way to make the people in your life feel special. Whether its jewelry, a mug, or home décor, artist-made gifts are the most memorable presents. The Preble County Art Association (PCAA) has wide selection of unique gifts to share with everyone on your list.

The Winter Artist Market is up and will be on display in the gallery at PCAA now through Dec 21. The market had a successful kick off as part of Arts Night Out on Friday, Nov 16. Visitors can browse the gallery and shop for unique holiday gifts at this annual show. Thirteen talented local artists have been hand selected to display and sell their works. Shoppers can expect jewelry, ceramics, glass, textiles, and more.

Lori Daugherty, Yetunde Rodriguez, Dennis Walker, Preble Clayworks and Apiary, Bottle Benders, Kelsey Daugherty, Erin Abney, Heidi Flory, Bill Hildebolt, Vicky Fanberg, Caitlin Cartwright, KvanArt, and Laura Ceville will all have fantastic items for sale. Items reflect a range of prices but start at as little as $4. Pick out a meaningful gift for your loved ones and something fun for yourself.

Stop in and shop during open hours, Tuesday-Friday 1-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. now through Dec 21.

Visit www.preblearts.org for the latest specials and workshops or call 937-456-3999. The Visual Art Center is located at 601 Hillcrest Dr. in Eaton. The Preble County Art Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making art accessible to Preble County.