NT directors give reports

NEW PARIS — The National Trail HVAC replacement project was slated to be completed this past week, according to Facilities Director Brian Smith. During the NT Board of Education meeting on Monday, Nov. 3, Smith presented an update on the ongoing project.

He said, all staff members have been moved back to their locations as the project comes to a conclusion. The tentative completion date was Friday, Dec. 7. Staff will still have to finish caulking, fire proofing, painting, and other small projects after that completion date.

Elementary Principal Ed Eales reported:

•The PTO Santa Secret Shop is coming up next weekend, to help students purchase reasonably priced gifts. The holiday breakfast will be held on Saturday, Dec. 15.

•Third grade fall reading scores will be coming back next Monday.

•A teacher team will be presenting at an International Understanding by Design for Learning (UDL) in Orlando, Florida. Their proposal was very recently accepted. This team will be going over spring break and the cost will be split between the teachers and the district.

Middle School Principal Mike Eyler reported:

•Conferences were finished on Nov. 1.

•Suicide Prevention training was held for grades sixth through eighth. High school students are helping to lead that training, which received a lot of good feedback from the students.

•The Veterans Day assembly was held on Nov. 9.

•On Nov. 12, the middle school did evacuation drills and got out of the high school cafeteria in just over 30 seconds, utilizing the new doors. Fifth and sixth grade got out of the side doors in 30 seconds, finishing their evacuation seconds later.

High School Principal Brian McKnight reported:

•The College and Career Fair was held on Nov. 1. It was a success with 33 businesses in attendance, along with military representatives and 48 colleges. In the future, they will consider separating the two events and having a College Fair and a Career Fair.

•Manufacturing Days were held, sending 48 seniors to Pratt and Neaton.

•Deputy Austin Snowden has already taught two classes to students. His next teaching topic will be texting and driving.

•The high school is currently holding End of Course Exam retakes.

The next National Trail regular board meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. The organizational meeting will be held first, with the regular meeting to follow.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH