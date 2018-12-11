EACB Holiday Concert this Sunday

EATON — The Eaton Area Community Band will present a special Holiday Concert on Sunday, Dec. 16, at 4 p.m. in the Eaton High School Performing Arts Center.

The Community Band, under the baton of retired Eaton High School band director Tad Stewart, consists of musicians from throughout Preble County and the Richmond area, as well as neighboring communities. The all-volunteer group presents concerts in December, April, and several times during the summer months.

This concert will feature a variety of Christmas favorites, some in new and contemporary settings, but they’ll also let their hair down a little with “Blast from the Past,” a medley of some of the greatest hits of the late 1950’s and 1960’s. March fans will appreciate a lively circus march called “The Center Ring,” composed by the great Karl King in 1926. They will end the concert with a tongue-in-cheek Western treatment of classic carols called “A Cowboy Christmas.”

Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.