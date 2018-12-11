Courthouse tree lit with students’ help

EATON — Tri-County North first graders helped light up the Preble County Courthouse Christmas tree on Friday, Dec. 7. They gathered around the large tree and welcomed Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Buddy the Elf with Christmas carols.

Every year for nine years, an elementary class from the county is invited to the courthouse to sing songs and visit with Santa and his friends. The courthouse tree is always lit for the first time that season with the kids present. The tree is also decorated with handmade decorations from all the classes who have visited the courthouse in past years.

This year’s tree was donated in memory of Horace Jr. Kramer.

The Preble County Commissioners got to help Santa out this year, with Commissioner Chris Day filling in as Santa Claus himself. Commissioner Denise Robertson took the place of Mrs. Claus and Commissioner Rodney Creech was Buddy the Elf.

“Years ago, they had a tree on the second floor and they got away from doing that. They started having the kids come in to promote Christmas spirit and to allow people to enjoy the courthouse,” Day said. “The reason we initiated it back in 2010 was because we had been through tough times in the economy. We were trying to bring cheer to the community and cheer people up. This event brings happiness to the courthouse and a lot of people get to see their grandkids.”

“The kids really enjoy this and seeing Santa. The kids love it. They sing songs and I get to read to them. It is a really good event for the kids,” Robertson said. “The courthouse is beautiful and I think it is important for them to realize that there are big things going on, but they are welcome here as part of the community.”

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/12/web1_Elf1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/12/web1_Elf2.jpg Tri-County North first graders helped light up the Preble County Courthouse Christmas tree on Friday, Dec. 7. They gathered around the large tree and welcomed Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Buddy the Elf with Christmas carols. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/12/web1_Elf3.jpg Tri-County North first graders helped light up the Preble County Courthouse Christmas tree on Friday, Dec. 7. They gathered around the large tree and welcomed Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Buddy the Elf with Christmas carols. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/12/web1_Elf4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/12/web1_Elf5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/12/web1_Elf6.jpg

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH