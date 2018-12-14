Cops provide Christmas for local kids

EATON — Walmart was overrun with Cops & Kids on Wednesday, Dec. 12, thanks to the annual Cops & Kids event, hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police, Floyd E. Spitler Lodge #158.

Officers from various departments were paired with different children to shop for Christmas presents.

The Cops & Kids event helps families from all over the Preble County community. On the day of the event, the families meet for dinner and receive a visit from Santa Claus. The selected families then go shopping with FOP members for all the necessities: jackets, clothes, shoes, socks and any other clothing items they are in dire need of. With any remaining funds, they may purchase gifts for themselves or their family.

Participating families are chosen by referrals by school counselors, teachers, or community members. Some of the families are ones that police encountered on calls. According to Lodge President Brad Moore, the families chosen have “fallen on hard times” and FOP wants to make Christmastime easier for them.

Walmart does provide money for the shopping trip, but 75 percent of the money utilized is raised by private donations. This year, the FOP raised almost $7,000. That money was split up between the 25 kids chosen this year, providing each with $230 to spend on necessities and gifts.

Each family is also provided with ham, potatoes, and other food by Bear Paw Catering.

“This was started as a way for us to give back to the community as a fundraiser. To donate our time and volunteer our time and efforts — to basically use us as a vessel for donations. All this is by private donations, either business or individuals. We take that money and it determines how many kids we take that year. In my mind, it was started to give Christmas to those in need,” Moore said.

“I get to go to the houses and tell the families. It is always emotional and I get emotional, which is unusual for someone in my line of work. Telling these kids that they’re going to have a Christmas — and the parents too, because everyone here works and have jobs. They are just struggling to get by.

“The holidays are about giving and sometimes people forget that, but obviously the people in this county don’t, because they donated almost $7,000. I think this is a great benefit for the county, because it shows Preble County is taking care of Preble County. This is Preble County citizens donating to the kids of Preble County.”

When shopping, the kids will start with the necessities. Clothing, including coats, shoes, underwear, and other needs are bought first. After that, the kids can choose to buy toys, electronics, games, or gifts for their families.

“It is usually up to the kids and most of the kids that come here want to buy kids for mom, dad, grandma or grandpa — whatever their situation is. These kids are great and it is a very humbling experience,” Moore said.

“This will take a long time. My kids would go through $230 pretty quick, but these kids are very meticulous. Usually when they come to Walmart, they know they’re not getting anything. They are very giving — we’ve already had kids ask to buy still for siblings.”

Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Smith has been participating in Cops & Kids for four years. He likes being a part of the event, because of the smiles it puts on kids faces.

“Sometimes its unfortunate and these kids don’t have as good of a Christmas, but we’re able to help them out with that. It is really just a good time. All the kids are great and really appreciative, and that is why I like doing this,” Smith said.

“It shows the younger generation that we aren’t just these bad guys out to get everyone and take them to jail. We actually do try to help people and that is our main goal in life. As a deputy, we want to help people, not just throw them in jail.”

For Bethany Foust, Cops & Kids is a blessing to her family which will make Christmas a little easier for her and her two children.

“When they told me, I felt pretty great. Overwhelmed, but excited. This will help me out a lot. It will allow my kids to get whatever they want, things I can’t really afford most days. I think this helps out a lot of people who can’t really afford things like this,” Foust said.

“It is nice that they go around and invite the families they feel could use the help. It has been a pretty great day, it was really nice to be involved in this. ”

By Kelsey Kimbler

