News briefs

BOE meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 1:30 p.m. in the Board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

TVS one-hour delay

The Twin Valley Community Local Board of Education and Administration will recognize all employees and retirees of the district 6:30-8:30 a.m., Friday morning, Dec. 21. Consequently, the beginning of the school day for the Twin Valley South High School, Twin Valley South Middle School, and the Twin Valley South Elementary School will be delayed one hour. Bus routes will also be delayed and students will be picked up one hour later than their regularly scheduled times.

Lanier Township meetings

Lanier Township Board of Trustees will conduct the regular December 2018 meeting, the 2019 Inventory meeting and the 2019 Organizational meeting on Saturday, Dec. 22, at 8 am. The meeting will be held at Township Building on the corner of Ohio 503 and Halderman Road. This meeting is open to the public.

BOE office closures

The Preble County Board of Elections will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 24-25, and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 due to the holidays. The office will reopen for business on Wednesday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 at 8 a.m.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.

Camden book available

The Camden Archives still has copies of the “Camden, Ohio Bicentennial 1818-2018” book available for $20. The Restaurant-Hotels book is almost sold out. All proceeds from the sale of both books go to the Archives. The books can be purchased at the Camden Village Office, the Camden Library and at the Archives.

Tornado siren testing

Monthly testing of tornado sirens countywide will be done on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.