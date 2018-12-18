District libary activity calendar set

Repeating/Special Programs

PCDL Closed for Holidays

The Preble County District Library will be closed Dec. 24, 25, & 31 and Jan. 1, 2019. in observance of the holidays.

Unity – Monthly Teen Group

Join us for the new LGBTQ+ teen group… Unity! This meeting is a safe space, open to local teens (including allies!) in grades 6-12. Join us for open discussion, as well as resources and information. The group will build objectives and goals, meeting agendas, future programming ideas, and more! Let your voice be heard on the future of inclusive programming in Preble County! For more information, contact youthservices@preblelibrary.org.

Book A Librarian

Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help! Book an appointment on Wednesday afternoons between 1-4 for assistance with: tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email prebleref@preblelibrary.org, or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment!

Maker Space Open Hours

Maker Space Open Hours: Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Maker Space is a room full of new technology with open access to all ages. All equipment and assistance is free. Bring your own consumables, such as fabric and paper. Some materials can be purchased for a fee. Other dates and times available by appointment. Ask questions, or make an appointment by contacting youthservices@preblelibrary.org or calling 937-456-5478.

Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program. Snacks and prizes provided.

• December 18: Elf Movie

LEGO Club (school-age children)

Our LEGO Club meets on the last Monday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: come in and build, complete challenges, and just have fun! Children can build with the library’s LEGO collection. If you bring LEGOs from home to build with, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Creative Writers’ Group

Meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Kids/Family Programs

Eaton Branch Winter Storytime Registration Begins

Registration for the winter session of storytimes continues. Our storytimes are formulated around the Every Child Ready to Read initiative, which focuses on the five early literacy practices of talking, singing, reading, writing and playing.

• Mother Goose Baby/Toddler Storytime is for children ages birth to 3 years, with a choice of Wednesday, or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. This is a 30-minute class.

• Library Mice Preschool Storytime is for children 3 years old to kindergarten. This class is available on Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. or Thursday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. This is a 45-minute class.

• After School Crew is for children ages 6 to 12 years old and is held on Thursday afternoons at 4:45 p.m. This program runs for 1 hour.

The winter session will run from Jan. 9 until Feb. 14. There are seven PCDL branches and program schedules vary, so residents are advised to call their local branch or check the event calendar to see what programs are being offered. Call the Eaton library at 456-4331 or email youthservices@preblelibrary.org with any questions.

Christmas Party

Dec. 19 at 4:30 p.m. at the West Manchester Branch and Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. at the Eldorado Branch: come and enjoy the party! There will be activities, games, prizes & snacks!

DIY Snowman Ornament Bulbs

Dec. 20, at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Branch: decorate for the season with a cute snowman bulb customized by you! Perfect for adults and kids alike!

Storytime and Craft: Frozen-An Amazing Snowman

Dec. 27, at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Branch: A fun, simple story with everyone’s favorite snowman read by a local librarian, and a craft after!