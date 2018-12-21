November jail report presented

EATON — During their meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 19, the Preble County Commissioners noted receipt of the monthly jail report for November from Sheriff Mike Simpson.

During the month of November, the PCSO booked 27 females into the jail, one more than in October. In November of 2017, PCSO booked in 30 females.

The 2017-2018 Year to Date Comparison shows for the same period in 2017 the jail booked in 317 females, while in 2018 PCSO booked in 355 females. This is an increase of 12.3 percent.

The following information on female inmates housed in the month of November was shared:

•The lowest population occurred on Nov. 7 with seven inmates.

•The highest population occurred on Nov. 18 with 14 inmates.

•There were no females housed in outside agencies.

•The average female population in the facility was 11.1, which is 1.1 over the rate of capacity.

In other business:

•The commissioners noted receipt of and considered approval by signing an agreement referencing Wraparound Services Agreement with TASC in the amount of $22,653.

•The commissioners noted receipt of and considered approval by signing an agreement referencing FY2019 Wellness Grant Agreement with CEBCO in the amount of $8,752.

•The commissioners noted receipt of and considered approval by signing an agreement referencing Professional Services Agreement with Northwoods Consulting Partners, Inc. in the amount of $23,000.

The Preble County Board of Commissioners will be meeting for its next regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 26, at 9 a.m. in the Commission Chambers of the Preble County Courthouse.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

