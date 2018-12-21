EPD promotes officers

EATON — The City of Eaton Police Division appointed two new sergeants and a second detective during the council meeting on Monday, Dec. 17.

The two new sergeants are David Sizemore and Sean Mackie. The new detective is Luke Baker. All three were promoted from within the department.

According to Police Chief Steve Hurd, for the two sergeant positions, the promotional process began with three candidates. First, they had to start by writing an essay about how they would incorporate the department’s guiding principals into their leadership style. They also had to include their five year visionary plan.

There was an assessment center, which had three stages: citizen complaint, badge assessment, and interview panel.

For the second detective position, Baker was appointed after an interview panel.

In other business:

City Manager Brad Collins presented his monthly report:

•The water tower was set to get its final coat of paint on Tuesday, Dec. 18. That completes all the exterior projects, but some work still has to be done on the interior of the tower. The city seal will be added in the spring.

•Preble County Development Partnership hosted its Annual Investor’s Celebration, where speakers shared highlights of the past year. Collins is the incoming chairman and hopes to have Brenda Latanza come in and share those updates with council.

•Collins toured the Sinclair industrial lab and discussed courses and trainings offered.

•Council approved an ordinance amending an ordinance for the annual appropriation for fiscal year ending Dec. 31.

•Council approved a temporary appropriation to provide for the usual daily operating expenses of the City of Eaton for a part of the fiscal year 2019 pending passage of the annual appropriate ordinance.

•Council approved a resolution authorizing the transfer of certain general revenue funds to special revenue funds. This will allow for a transfer of $100,000 from general revenue to the Public Safety Fund.

•Council approved a resolution authorizing the City Manager to purchase two vehicles for the police division from the State Cooperative Purchasing program.

•Council approved a resolution approving the disposal of property no longer needed for municipal purposes. The Public Works Division has a 1992 Chevrolet Kodiak dump truck that has recently been replaced and is deemed no longer of service to the operation.

The City of Eaton Council will meet for its next regular council meeting on Monday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Eaton Municipal Building.

