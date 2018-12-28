Camden receives DAR award

CAMDEN — The Daughters of the American Revolution Commodore Preble Chapter presented the Village of Camden Council with an NSDAR Historic Preservation Recognition award on Thursday, Dec. 20.

The award was in recognition of the village’s work in restoring the town hall.

According to the National Society of DAR, the Historic Preservation Recognition Award recognizes and honors an individual or group that has done recent remarkable volunteer work at the community level. The award recognizes achievements in all areas of historic preservation: buildings, landmarks, monuments, cemeteries, historic districts, statues, museum collections, manuscripts, documents, and archival materials.

It also includes writing or compiling and publishing books on historic preservation projects, historical properties, genealogical and court house records, and photography collections; as well as compiling oral histories; and serving as historical guides, interpreters or docents.

During the council meeting, Regent Debra Crumbaker explained, they rushed to have the award ready in 2018 to celebrate the village’s bicentennial year.

“We recognize that the Village of Camden has done a very good job in historic preservation. With the help of two of our ladies with the archives, we were able to to apply for the National Society Daughter’s of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Recognition Award,” Crumbaker said.

“You are being awarded, for the Village of Camden, this recognition. It is for the restoration of the town hall and it is a good thing we got it in 2018, just in time for your bicentennial.”

In other business, Rusty Wilson presented his staff report:

•The new backhoe has been delivered.

•The new gates at the Waste Water Treatment Plant have been installed.

•Park gates will be replaced once the village hears back from the insurance.

•Trees have been planted on South Second Street and South Main Street.

The Village of Camden meets every first and third Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall.

