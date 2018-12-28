Patrol reports nine traffic deaths during Christmas weekend

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting nine deaths on Ohio roadways during the 2018 Christmas weekend according to provisional statistics.

Three fatalities were the result of not wearing a seat belt when available and three were OVI-related. The five-day reporting period began at midnight Friday, Dec. 21 and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 25. This number is the same as 2017 holiday weekend, but lower than 2016 when 14 people were killed in traffic crashes.

Troopers made 4,600 traffic enforcement contacts; including 404 OVI arrests, 164 drug arrests and 635 safety belt citations. In addition, the Patrol made 10,001 non-enforcement contacts including 2,148 motorist assists.

“Troopers were highly visible this weekend encouraging motorists to drive safely,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol Superintendent. “We thank everyone who slowed down, buckled up and designated sober drivers this weekend. We ask that you do the same every time you get behind the wheel.”

Year-to-date, there have been 1,046 confirmed fatalities on Ohio’s roads; a 10 percent decrease over the same time last year. Roadway safety is a shared responsibility; everyone can contribute to making our roadways safer by following traffic laws, wearing safety belts and driving sober.