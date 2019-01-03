Annual Seed & Feed Auction held

EATON — Despite the cold, it was warm in the Eaton High School Cafetorium on Saturday, Dec. 8. The Preble County Farm Bureau sponsored an Agriculture Appreciation breakfast, prior to the Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter’s Annual Seed & Feed Auction.

Seed corn, soybean dealers donated bags of seed for buyers to purchase and plant in the spring of 2019. Approximately 100 people attended the event. Eaton FFA alumni members Mike Dare & Matt Nixon donated their auctioning services.

The chapter would like to thank everyone who came. Special thanks goes to: Mike Dare and Matt Nixon for their time and professional services, The Preble County Farm Bureau for providing and serving a delicious breakfast, Rodney Creech & Chris Pettelle for donating seed corn and soybeans from Beck’s Hybrids, Cody Shafer of Pioneer for soybean seed, Steve “Buck” Combs for Harvestland Croplan seed corn and Asgrow soybeans, Donald Hays/ Hays Seed Products for corn seed, and Tracy Keller of Crop Production Services for Dyna-Gro seed corn & soybeans.

Gene Rowe of Rowe Nutrition donated horse feed, Ty McGuire of Vitaferm donated $150 of product, Bill & Chuck Brubaker of Quality Drain and Tile donated tile and installation as well as t-shirts and tape. Additionally, they had generous donations from Dale Vonderhaar of Steinke Tractor Sales who gave a Yeti Rambler, two hitch pins from Vance Custom Farm Service and EJ Vance a Beck’s Hybrids dealer, and FFA Edition John Deere and Case tractors from the Schrimper Family.

The Eaton MVCTC Chapter is very grateful for all of the donations, supporters and Buyers. The FFA looks forward to working with the Preble County Farm Bureau next year to provide a breakfast and auction again. Mark your calendars for the second Saturday in December of 2019. All the proceeds from the auction support the many community service and leadership activities of the chapter as well as a scholarship fund.

Kendale Hamilton and Morgan Dare welcome guests to the Farmer Appreciation breakfast and Seed and Feed Auction on Dec. 8. Auctioneer Mike Dare looks on with guests.