Twin Valley bank donates to Food 4 Families

PREBLE COUNTY — Twin Valley Bank employees participated in a “jeans Friday” program by making weekly contributions to a fundraising account. Funds raised throughout the year are matched by Twin Valley Bank and then distributed annually to three local charities chosen by employees.

Since the beginning of this program in 2014, Twin Valley Bank employees have raised over $7,000 to benefit local charities.

Last week, Twin Valley Bank donated $600 to Food 4 Families.

Twin Valley Bank donated $600 to Food 4 Families. Pictured are (left to right) Landen O'Banion (Twin Valley Bank), Jessica Maxel, Troy S Maxel, Dianna Thomas (Food 4 Families), Chrissy Bahnweg (Twin Valley Bank) and Jamie Gilvin (Twin Valley Bank).