Alternative School donates in student’s memory

EATON — The Preble County Educational Service Center Alternative School honored the memory of a former student by setting up a giving tree and donating different winter items to the United Way before the holiday break.

During the ESC’s board of education meeting on Friday, Dec. 21, Shawn Hoff, Assistant to the Superintendent, shared the story with the board.

Over the summer, one of the school’s graduates died in a car accident. According to Hoff, the student was a very giving individual. Counselor Brent Krumdiack asked the family if they could do something in his memory.

Michael’s Tree was born.

Students and staff brought in hats, scarfs, and gloves that were then donated to United Way.

At time of the board meeting, they had: 82 gloves, 64 hats, 10 scarves, six hat and glove sets, two earmuffs, one hat, gloves, and scarf set, and one pair of snow boots.

“I want to say thank you for making Michael’s Tree a huge success, but I don’t have enough words to express my gratitude. I never thought I’d get this kind of response, it’s only the first time we’ve done this,” Krumdiack said.

Hoff also updated the board on the county’s intern program.

Last year, they placed seven interns with various manufactures in the county. This year, they are looking to expand the program to more than just manufacturing. This year, there are 15 interested companies who want interns and not all of them are manufactures.

Superintendent Mike Gray also presented an update on House Bills 491 and 591.

In HB491, there is a substitute teacher rule that allows for those with a Pupil Services license to add more training and have a pathway to getting their substitute teachers license. This bill also allows for the high school graduation pathways to extend to 2019 and 2020.

In HB591, they are trying to eliminate the “A” through “F” composite grades on the state report card.

The ESC Board’s organizational meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Educational Service Center in Eaton.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

