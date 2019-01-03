County to terminate contract with CDM Smith

EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners will be seeking a new engineering company to move forward with the Sewer District Six (SD6) Glenwood project.

The board decided to end an agreement with CDM Smith during a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

Previously, the commissioners had contracted with CDM Smith to develop a plan of action for the project. After missing deadlines, the company stopped responding to any inquiries from the board for several weeks. Finally, after establishing contact once again, the board held a conference call where CDM Smith apologized for the delay and lack of communication and promised to be more diligent in the future.

However, due to the delay, the board had missed funding deadlines with the Army Corps of Engineers. At risk of losing grant money, the commissioners are working with the corps to either receive an extension or push back the project until a later funding date.

They will not find out the state of the funding until the new year.

In the meantime, the board was tasked with deciding to move forward with CDM Smith or terminating the contract and seeking a new engineering company.

CDM Smith did submit a letter of intent, which was presented to the board during the meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

“We met with Mr. Smith several times and then he didn’t contact us back. I lack confidence in the firm at this point,” Commissioner Chris Day said.

Commissioner Rodney Creech agreed.

“Missing a deadline as important as the October deadline was — it was a contractual deadline. Then to not return phone calls and not keep in communication with us, is not professional at all,” Commissioner Denise Robertson said.

Commissioners will be seeking RFQs from different companies at the first of the year. In the meantime, the board will be researching the proper way to terminate the contract with CDM Smith.

Also during the meeting, Kenneth Dean Miller was appointed as Jail Administrator effective Dec. 29. Miller will be receiving $68,443.08 annually and is not eligible for overtime as a salaried employee.

In other business:

•Commissioners authorized a payment to the coroner in the amount of $1,600.

•Commissioners noted receipt of and approved by signing two change orders referencing FY19 Change Order Five and Six to the Software License and Services Agreement with BS&A Software for additional onsite training ($7,010; $21,740) for the auditor.

•Commissioners noted receipt of and approved by signing a change order referencing change order one to College Corner-Eaton Street Improvements to extend the completion date 120 days for FY17 CDBG Critical Infrastructure.

•Commissioners noted receipt of an executed agreement referencing FY2019 Wellness Grant Agreement with CEBCO in the amount of $8,752.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

