OSP reports 11 traffic deaths over New Year’s holiday

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 11 deaths on Ohio roadways during the 2018-2019 New Year holiday according to provisional statistics.

Six fatalities were the result of not wearing a seat belt when available and four were OVI-related. This number is higher than the four-day reporting period last year, when six fatalities were reported.

The five-day reporting period began at midnight Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2019.

Troopers made 6,040 traffic enforcement contacts, including 448 OVI arrests, 231 drug arrests and 952 safety belt citations.

In addition, troopers made 10,807 non-enforcement contacts including 2,204 motorist assists.

In 2018, there were 1,063 confirmed fatalities on Ohio’s roads according to provisional data; a 10 percent decrease compared to 2017.

Traffic crash fatalities decreased in 2018