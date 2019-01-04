PC students celebrate National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

PREBLE COUNTY — Home Is The Foundation partnered with the local school districts of Preble County during National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week (NHAHAW), Nov. 11-18.

One of the most important aspects of NHAHAW is educating the youth on issues concerning hunger and homelessness, not only in Ohio, but the Preble County community. This week was an opportunity for students to get involved by demonstrating ideas and efforts to give back to those in need.

The HIT Foundation collaborated with the Preble County Success Liaisons of each district to plan opportunities for all grades to learn and participate. All districts received video clips, morning announcements with hunger and homeless facts, discussion questions for their classrooms, and an opportunity for middle and high school students to participate in an essay contest. Some school districts chose to host age appropriate contests throughout the week.

Eaton elementary school students participated in a coloring page contest with a winner awarded in each classroom. The middle school held a donation drive. Each class brought in food, gloves, hats, and clothing to donate to the HIT Foundation, collecting 940 items.

Preble Shawnee’s elementary students also competed in a coloring page contest with classroom winners awarded. The entire Preble Shawnee Local School District participated in a change drive. The HIT Foundation provided “Homes for Change” to decorate and use to collect change. They raised $316.74 to donate to Homeless Services in Preble County.

At Twin Valley South, grades kindergarten through second awarded classroom winners for the coloring page contest. Grades third through fifth competed in classroom poster contests. The children had to research hunger or homelessness and design a poster with a classroom in each grade winning a pizza party.

Tri-County North took a different approach to the poster contest. The fourth grade art class made individual posters. Each student researched hunger or homelessness and provided ideas on how to make a difference in the lives of those fighting hunger and homelessness. The entire class was rewarded with a pizza party.

All Preble County middle and high school students were invited to participate in HIT’s first essay contest. Students were provided writing prompts about hunger and homelessness. The middle school winners were Savannah Junkins (Twin Valley South) and Ava Brunk (Tri-County North). High school winner was Connor Napier (Twin Valley South).

Essay winners received prizes and the opportunity to read their essay at HIT’s Fundraising Gala held during Awareness Week.

Everyone at the HIT Foundation would like to commend the Success Liaisons and school staffs for their planning and participation for NHAHAW. The HIT Foundation would also like to thank Papa Johns, Eaton Location and Sarah’s Pizza in West Alexandria and Lewisburg for taking the time to come in early to prepare over 40 pizzas for the kids. Last but not least, they would love to give a huge shout out to all the students who volunteered their time to help bus tables and clean up at the Gala.

These students came from Twin Valley South and Eaton Community Schools: Brooklyn Allen, Charlie Roth, Jaxon Roth, Shyanne Guehring, Kayla Daniels, Courtney Laycock, Shelby Gearhart, Cheyenne Baker, Lakota Bradley, Angelica McKee, Patrick Mills, Jake Bryne, Ben Bitner, and Sydney Flory.

HIT staff is already looking ahead to a strong partnership next year.

”We will continue educating our youth because they are our future and with knowledge and the right tools, they will can change the world, starting right here in Preble County,” a HIT press release noted.

