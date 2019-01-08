District library releases January activity schedule

Repeating/Special Programs

Unity – Monthly Teen Group

Jan. 21, at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: join us for the new LGBTQ+ teen group, Unity. This meeting is a safe space, open to local teens (including allies) in grades 6-12. Join us for open discussion, as well as resources and information. The group will build objectives and goals, meeting agendas, future programming ideas, and more! Let your voice be heard on the future of inclusive programming in Preble County. For more information, contact youthservices@preblelibrary.org.

Maker Space Open Hours

Maker Space Open Hours: Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Maker Space is a room full of new technology with open access to all ages. All equipment and assistance is free. Bring your own consumables, such as fabric and paper. Some materials can be purchased for a fee. Other dates and times available by appointment. Ask questions, or make an appointment by contacting youthservices@preblelibrary.org or calling 937-456-5478.

Monthly Teen Harry Potter Alliance

Jan. 10, at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Preble County Potterwatch is a brand new group, dedicated to teen leadership and fan-based activism. Inspired by literature, this group encourages teens in grades 6-12 to take action for important causes through donations, campaigns, and community service. For more information, follow @PreblePotterwatch on Instagram, or contact magracel@preblelibrary.org.

LEGO Club (school-age children)

Our LEGO Club meets on the last Monday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: come in and build, complete challenges, and just have fun! Children can build with the library’s LEGO collection. If you bring LEGOs from home to build with, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Creative Writers’ Group

Meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so. Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Book a Librarian

Every Wednesday (by appointment) from 1-4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help with tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email prebleref@preblelibrary.org, or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment!

Winter Reading Program (W. Alexandria)

Do you enjoy our Summer Reading Program? If so, join us for our first annual Winter Reading Program at the West Alexandria Library! We will have reading, crafts, challenges, trivia and more. Open to all ages.

Craft and Storytime

Each Monday in January at 5 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: kids, join us at the library for a story and some crafting fun afterwards!

Kids/Family Programs

Eaton Branch Winter Storytime Registration Begins

Registration for the winter session of storytimes is under way. Storytimes are formulated around the Every Child Ready to Read initiative, which focuses on the five early literacy practices of talking, singing, reading, writing and playing.

• Mother Goose Baby/Toddler Storytime is for children ages birth to 3 years, with a choice of Wednesday, or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. This is a 30-minute class.

• Library Mice Preschool Storytime is for children 3 years old to kindergarten. This class is available on Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. or Thursday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. This is a 45-minute class.

• After School Crew is for children ages 6 to 12 years old and is held on Thursday afternoons at 4:45 p.m. This program runs for 1 hour.

The winter session will run from Jan. 9 until Feb. 14. There are seven PCDL branches and program schedules vary, so residents are advised to call their local branch or check the event calendar to see what programs are being offered. Call the Eaton library at 456-4331 or email youthservices@preblelibrary.org with any questions.

Winter Reading Program

Dry Erase Framed Weekly Planner

Jan. 10, at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Branch: put together a fun planner and start off the New Year in style!

Penguin Storytime

Jan. 17, at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Branch: it’s January, so the South Pole gets a turn! Listen to a cute story about penguins and make a craft!

Create, Explore & More!

Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Families can delve into our different creative and exploratory stations together. Stations include things such as: instant snow, KEVA building block challenges, cardboard box fort building, and more!

The program runs from 1-3 p.m. drop-in and have fun as a family. There is something for everyone!

Family Board Game Night

Jan. 22, at 5 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: join us for board game night at the library! There will be an assortment of your favorite board games, plus some ones you might not be familiar with.

Polar Bear, Polar Bear, What Do you Hear?

Jan. 22, at 5:30 p.m. at the West Alexandria Branch: join us for an evening of Polar Bear, Polar Bear, What Do you Hear by Bill Martin Jr. & Eric Carle. We will read the story, have crafts, and enjoy snacks.

Newspaper Origami

Jan. 24, at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Branch: come to the library to make origami crafts out of newspaper!

Newspaper Origami

Jan. 31,at 4 p.m. at the West Elkton Branch: get chilly with a game of snowman bingo (prizes awarded!) and then warm up with a cup of hot chocolate at the library!

Teens (grades 6-12)

Teen Book Club – The Girl at Midnight

Sign up in advance to receive a free copy of the book to read before the program.Teen Book Club takes place once a month, with a meeting to discuss a selected YA book. Ten spaces will be available for each session, allowing book club members to receive their own personal copy free of charge. Registration is open monthly, and only applies to that specific session. Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Adults

Adult Craft: Junk Journal

Jan. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the New Paris Branch: join us for this fun craft. Start your junk journal journey at the Library! Registration is required. Stop in at the New Paris Library to register, or call 937-437-7242.